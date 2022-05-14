Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Assistant Director and other posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts
Published on May 14, 2022 04:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 1

Assistant Director (BANKING): 9

Master in Hindi: 1

Assistant Director (Cost): 22

Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1

Assistant Professor (Law): 8

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidated. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

UPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply  Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website www.upsconline.nic.in.

RELATED STORIES

Notification here

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP