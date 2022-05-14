UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 1

Assistant Director (BANKING): 9

Master in Hindi: 1

Assistant Director (Cost): 22

Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1

Assistant Professor (Law): 8

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidated. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

UPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Notification here