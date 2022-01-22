UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Senior Administrative Officer & other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Administrative Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

Candidates can apply online through upsconline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Administrative Officer: 8 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer: 1 Post

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.