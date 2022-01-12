UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 187 vacancies is January 13

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released online recruitment application forms on the website for 187 vacancies under various departments. The last to submit online recruitment applications (ORA) is January 13, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment drive will fill 187 vacancies for the post of Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Engineers, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officers, and Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can visit https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ and apply.

How to apply for UPSC Various Recruitment Posts

Candidates can follow the given steps and apply for the posts:

1. Visit https://www.upsconline.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ link

3. Click on ‘Apply Now’ link against the post of your choice

4. Read the Important Instructions and Click ‘Next’

5. Read ‘Very Important Notice’ and Click ‘Next’

6. Read the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and Click ‘Proceed’

7. User Login Page will appear

8. Click on ‘New Registration’

9. Click on ‘Save and Continue’

10. Enter using Registration ID and Password

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

11. Upload Necessary Documents and Apply

Vacancies

UPSC has opened 2 vacancies for Assistant Commissioner (crops) posts, 29 Assistant Engineers Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition) posts, 74 Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics) posts, 54 Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex) posts, 17 Junior Time Scale (Group A) posts, 9 Administrative Officers in Geological Survey of India, 1 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Rachna Sharir), and 1 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Maulik Siddhanta evum Samhita) posts.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official UPSC website https://www.upsc.gov.in/ for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON