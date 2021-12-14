UPSSSC admit cards for JE and Deputy Architect exam released, direct link

UPSSSC admit cards for JE and Deputy Architect exam: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Tuesday released the admit cards for Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy Architect (General Selection) posts written examination.

The preliminary written examination 2021 will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. The first session of exam will be held from 10am to 12pm and the second session will be held from 3pm to 5pm.

Direct link to download UPSSSC admit cards for JE and Deputy Architect exam

Prospective candidates can download their admit cards online through the following procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Select the Admit Card link under ‘PET 2021 Announcement’ on the homepage

Step 3: Page entitled ‘Download Admit Card for Written Examination [Examination Mode]’ will appear

Step 4: Fill Details like Registration No., Date of Birth, Gender, and Verification Code

Step 5: Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

The official notice urges candidates to carry the admit cards and study the given guidelines in advance. Candidates should be present at the provided examination centers at the appointed date and time as mentioned on the admit card.