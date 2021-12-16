UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Apply for 9212 posts on upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Health Worker posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 9212 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on December 15 and will end on January 5, 2022. The last date to make changes in the application form is till January 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed intermediate exam from recognized University or Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam. The written exam will comprise of questions asked from subject knowledge. A total of 100 questions will be asked and total marks will be 100. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹25 for all categories. Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to make the payment through credit card/ debit card/ internet banking.