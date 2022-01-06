UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 8085 posts on upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Rajasva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 7 and will end on January 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8085 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and must have appeared for UPSSSC PET exam 2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be for 100 marks and the number of questions will be 100. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The main exam also carries negative marking of ¼ marks for each wrong answer.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees for General/OBC category, SC/ST candidates, PH candidates should pay ₹25/- as application fees. The payment of fees should be done through SBI and online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.