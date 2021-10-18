Home / Education / Employment News / VBS Purvanchal University: Today is last date to apply for 40 teaching posts
employment news

VBS Purvanchal University: Today is last date to apply for 40 teaching posts

  • V.B.S Purvanchal University: Last date to apply for the various post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.
V.B.S Purvanchal University: Last date to apply for various posts of professor(HT file)
V.B.S Purvanchal University: Last date to apply for various posts of professor(HT file)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur will on October 18 close the application process for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of VBSPU at www.vbspu.ac.in.

Candidates have to send hard copies with enclosures by registered / speed post to the Registrar, VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur-222003, U.P. The application form along with the documents must reach the above-mentioned address on or before October 27.

V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 19 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Here is the direct link to apply

V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment at in vbspurecruitment.in

On the homepage click on the ‘New Registration’

Key in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Submit your application form

Pay the application fee after submission of the application form

Take the printout of the application form

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of V.B.S Purvanchal University at vbspurecruitment.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out