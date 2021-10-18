VBS Purvanchal University: Today is last date to apply for 40 teaching posts

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur will on October 18 close the application process for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of VBSPU at www.vbspu.ac.in.

Candidates have to send hard copies with enclosures by registered / speed post to the Registrar, VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur-222003, U.P. The application form along with the documents must reach the above-mentioned address on or before October 27.

V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 19 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Here is the direct link to apply

V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of V.B.S Purvanchal University recruitment at in vbspurecruitment.in

On the homepage click on the ‘New Registration’

Key in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Submit your application form

Pay the application fee after submission of the application form

Take the printout of the application form

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of V.B.S Purvanchal University at vbspurecruitment.in