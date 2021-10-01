Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vidya Sahakari Bank recruitment: Applications are invited for clerk posts
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Vidya Sahakari Bank Limited has invited applications for the post of clerk. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 17. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management at vamnicom.gov.in and apply

Vidya Sahakari bank vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of clerks in the bank.

Vidya Sahakari bank age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 to 25 years. The age limit is 21 to 40 years for the employees working on a contract basis in the vidya sahakari bank.

Vidya Sahakari bank educational qualification: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be a graduate in any field from a reputed university and have computer operational knowledge.

Vidya Sahakari bank application fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as application fee.

Vidya Sahakari bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management at vamnicom.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘employment tab’

Click on the external link

Register yourself

Re-login using the generated registration number and password

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

