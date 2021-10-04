Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre offers graduate apprenticeship, know more
employment news

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre offers graduate apprenticeship, know more

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre offers graduate apprenticeship, know more(Courtesy- www.vssc.gov.in)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications to fill 167 apprenticeship positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the VSSC and the last date for submission of the forms is October 8.

Job details

“Online applications are invited for selection of Graduate Apprentices (B.E/B.Tech/Bachelor in Hotel Management) under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Amendment Act of 1973, from candidates who acquired Degree from any recognised University coming under the Southern Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry) for the training year 2021-22,” the VSSC has said in the job notice.

Candidates with first class B.E/B.Tech. in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/ 6.84 CGPA are eligible for the apprenticeship. “Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 08.10.2021 for General candidates. (33 years for OBC, 35 years for SC/ST. Additional 10 years relaxation for PWBD candidates in their respective categories). Reservation to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWBD candidates is applicable as per Govt. of India rules,” the recruitment body has said.

For apprenticeship in Hotel Management/ Catering Technology candidates need to have first class Degree (4 years duration) in Hotel Management/ Catering Technology (AICTE approved) with not less than 60% marks.

 

