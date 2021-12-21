WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 released, here’s direct link to download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has released WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 on December 21, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 can download the admit card through the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

All the candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be called to appear in the Final Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022, from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

The Final Written Test will have 90 (ninety) Multiple Choice (Four choices) Objective Type Questions (MCQs) each carrying equal marks. The duration of the test will be 1 (One) hour and 30 minutes. Question paper will be set in three languages (Bengali, Nepali & English) except questions on English language. There will be NEGATIVE marking for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3000 posts of Excise Constable in the organisation. The application process was started on March 11, 2019 and ended on April 10, 2019.

