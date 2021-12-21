Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 to release today, here’s how to check

WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 releasing today, December 21, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of WBPRB on wbpolice.gov.in.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 07:48 AM IST
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB will release WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 on December 21, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBPRB on wbpolice.gov.in. The admit card can also be downloaded from the official website of the Directorate of Excise on excise.wb.gov.in. 

The date of Final Written Test for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 has been scheduled on January 2, 2022, from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. Latest Update: Direct link to download admit card

WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.
  • Click on Recruitment section available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper and original proof of identity.

