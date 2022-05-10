WB Police Constable admit card out at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on May 10 has released the admit cards for Constable and Lady Constable written examinations. Candidates can download their admit card through the official website of West Bengal Police website wbpolice.gov.in and the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board's website prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written test for the positions of Constables/Lady Constables will be held on May 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity", reads the notification.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

WB Police Constable admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab on the homepage

Click on the admit card link under “Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020”

Key in your credentials and log in

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit the above mentioned websites on a regular basis.