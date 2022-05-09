WB Police Constable admit card to be out tomorrow, exam on May 22

The admit card for the Final Written Examination for Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 will be released tomorrow, May 10. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the West Bengal Police website wbpolice.gov.in and the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board's website prb.wb.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final written examination for the positions of Constables/Lady Constables will be held on May 22. The exam will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Candidates can download the admit card through their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth (DoB).

WB Police Constable admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website at wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

Look for the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Now the admit card will appear on the screen of the candidate.

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed Final Written Examination schedule below: