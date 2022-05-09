Home / Education / Employment News / WB Police Constable admit card to be out tomorrow, exam on May 22
employment news

WB Police Constable admit card to be out tomorrow, exam on May 22

  • The admit card for the Final Written Examination for Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 will be available tomorrow.
WB Police Constable admit card to be out tomorrow, exam on May 22(PTI)
WB Police Constable admit card to be out tomorrow, exam on May 22(PTI)
Published on May 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The admit card for the Final Written Examination for Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 will be released tomorrow, May 10. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the West Bengal Police website wbpolice.gov.in and the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board's website prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written examination for the positions of Constables/Lady Constables will be held on May 22. The exam will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Candidates can download the admit card through their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth (DoB).

WB Police Constable admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website at wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

Look for the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Now the admit card will appear on the screen of the candidate.

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed Final Written Examination schedule below:

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal admit card.
west bengal admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out