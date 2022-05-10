WB Police Constable admit cards today, written exam on May 22

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will release admit cards for Constable and Lady Constable written examinations on May 10. The admit cards will be available on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written exam will be held on May 22, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

“The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) from 10.05.2022 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity,” it adds.

WB Police Constable admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website – wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.