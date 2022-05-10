Home / Education / Employment News / WB Police Constable admit cards today, written exam on May 22
employment news

WB Police Constable admit cards today, written exam on May 22

  • WB Police Constable admit cards releasing today on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. The final written exam is scheduled for May 22. 
WB Police Constable admit cards today, written exam on May 22(PTI)
WB Police Constable admit cards today, written exam on May 22(PTI)
Published on May 10, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will release admit cards for Constable and Lady Constable written examinations on May 10. The admit cards will be available on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. 

The final written exam will be held  on May 22,  from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

“The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) from 10.05.2022 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth,” reads the notification. 

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity,” it adds. 

WB Police Constable admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website – wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri admit card.
sarkari naukri admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out