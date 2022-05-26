WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 1600 vacancies on offer, details here.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has notified vacancies for the post ofht ed. The application process will begin on May 29 and the deadline for the submission of application form is June 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

From July 1 through July 7, applicants will be allowed to make changes to their application form.

“The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable”, reads the official notifiation.

WB Police Constable Recruitment age limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 years old on January 1, 2022.

WB Police Constable Recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidate must have completed the Madhyamik Examination from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

WB Police Constable Recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹170 except or the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of West Bengal. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹20.

Interested and eligible candidates can check notification here