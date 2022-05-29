WB Police Constable Recruitment: Application for 1600+ posts begins today

WB Police Recruitment: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will begin the application process for over 1,600 Constable and Lady Constable posts on May 29. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to June 27 at wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment process is to fill 1,410 Constable posts of West Bengal Police. The number of Lady Constable vacancies is 256.

Eligibility Criteria: Age, educational qualifications and language

The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and more than 27 years old as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes as per extant rules/orders of the government.

Home Guard personnel serving in Kolkata Police are also eligible for relaxation of upper age limit. However, no age relaxation is available for Civic Volunteers serving under Kolkata Police.

Applicants must have passed Madhyamik (Class 10) examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. They must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. This provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

After the registration process is over, a edit window to make corrections in the application forms will be given from July 1 to July 7.

Click here to read more about this recruitment drive.