WBCS group D exam 2019 interview call letter released: WBPSC

The interview round of the WBCS (executive) etc. exam 2019 for group D posts will begin on December 13, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) said on Wednesday. The admit cards of all the candidates who are eligible for the interview have been released on the website of the Commission.

Go to the official website, wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the WBPSC admit card link

Enter the details asked like registration number, application number, date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card

“The Personality Test of candidates for Group-D Posts of the above mentioned examination will commence on and from the 13 th December, 2021. A list of candidates called to the Personality Test has been displayed on the Notice Board of the Commission’s Office at 161-A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata – 700 026,” the WBPSC has informed candidates through a notification on its website.

The list of eligible candidates is also available on the website of the Commission.

“Candidates may download their call letters and choice sheets for the Personality Test from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in,” the WBPSC has also said.

