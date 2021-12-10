Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBPSC AE Final Result 2020 declared, check result and cut off marks here

WBPSC AE Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and cut off marks through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 10, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission has declared WBPSC AE Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination can check the roll numbers and cut off marks through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. 

As per the official notice, the candidates enlisted have been recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on the basis of the results of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Examination, 2020. 

The cut off marks for unreserved category is 165, for OBC (A) is 153, OBC (B) is 150, SC is 136, ST is 90 and PH is 112. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

WBPSC AE Final Result 2020: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on WBPSC AE Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download your PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBPSC. 

