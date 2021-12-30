WBPSC invites applications to recruit for various posts; know more

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications to recruit candidates to fill vacancies in various posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the application forms is January 19.

WBPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Protocol Officer: 1 post in Information And Cultural Affairs under West Bengal General Service

Assistant Professor in Economics (Methodology course): 1 post in Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Hindi (Methodology course): 1 post in Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Psychology (Methodology course): 2 posts in Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in ZOOLOGY (Methodology course): 1 post in Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Urdu (Methodology course): 2 posts in Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Geography Mistress, Dowhill Girls School, Kurseong: 1 post in School Education Department, West Bengal General Service ( Education )

Candidates are suggested to go through the official job notifications available on the website of the Commission for details regarding eligibility criteria and selection procedure.