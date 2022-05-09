WBPSC releases WBCS prelims and Audit & Accounts Service exam date, details here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates for the West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2022, and the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Prelims) Exam, 2021. The examination schedule is available on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 examination will be held on June 19 and the number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced in due time.

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Examination is divided into two parts: (1) Written Exam and (2) Personality Test. The written examination will be conducted in two stages: I preliminary examination (objective MCQ type) and (ii) main examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type). A number of candidates will be admitted to the Main Examination based on the results of the Preliminary Examination, and a number of candidates will be invited to appear in the Personality Test based on the results of the Main Examination.

The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 will be held on July 3. The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies.

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be conducted in two stages: I a preliminary examination (objective multiple choice questions) and a main examination (conventional type) followed by a personality test. Candidates selected based on the Preliminary Examination results will be admitted to the Main Examination, and those selected based on the Main Examination results will be invited to take the Personality Test.

