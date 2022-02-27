Home / Education / Employment News / WBSETCL JE Admit Card released at www.wbsetcl.in, direct link here
  • West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, WBSETCL has released the admit card for the post of junior executive (Stores) and junior engineer (electrical) Gr.-II
Published on Feb 27, 2022 02:46 PM IST
West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, WBSETCL has released the admit card for the post of junior executive (Stores) and junior engineer (electrical) Gr.-II. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of WBSETCL at www.wbsetcl.in.

The computer based test for the post of junior executive(stores) and junior engineer(electrical) Gr.-II will be held on March 14 and March 15.

Direct link to download the admit card&amp;nbsp;

This recruitment dive will fill up 414 vacancies  of both Junior Engineer and Junior Executive.

WBSETCL recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at wbsetcl.in

On the homepage, click on the careers section and click on the notification for this admit card

Key in your credentials and log in

your admit card will be released on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

hall ticket admit card.
