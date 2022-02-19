WBSETCL recruitment: Apply for 62 vacancies of apprentice, check details here

West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has invited applications for 62 vacancies of apprentices. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is March 11. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of WBSETCL at www.wbsetcl.in.

WBSETCL recruitment vacancy details: Out of 62 vacancies 16 vacancies are for the post of graduate apprentice (Electrical) and 46 vacancies are for the post of technician apprentice (Electrical).

WBSETCL recruitment eligibility criteria: For graduate apprentice (Electrical) candidates should be graduates in Electrical Engineering (04 years full-time course) from any institute recognized by the AICTE.

For technician apprentice (Electrical) candidates should have done a diploma in electrical engineering or technology (03 years full-time course) from any institute recognized by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

WBSTCL recruitment age limit: Candidates should possess minimum age of 22 years for graduate apprentice (Electrical) and 18 years for technician apprentice (Electrical).

WBSTCL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 Interested and eligible candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website (https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in) before 11.03.2022. Candidates who have already enrolled in the portal must update their information, particularly their address, phone number, and email address.

Step 2 After completing Step 1, the candidate must send an email to wbsetclapprentice@gmail.com expressing his/her interest in being selected as an apprentice under WBSETCL for a 12-month period from 2022 to 2023, and providing the following information by 11.03.2022:

NATS Registration No., Name of Candidate, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Caste Category, Present Address, Permanent Address, Mobile No. and E-mail No.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: