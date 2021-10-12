Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WCL recruitment: 211 vacancies for mining sirdar and surveyor on offer
WCL recruitment: 211 vacancies for mining sirdar and surveyor on offer

Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has notified vacancies for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor( Mining) posts. The application process will begin on October 21 and the last date to fill the online application form is November 20. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of WCL at www.westerncoal.in and apply for the same.

WCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 211 vacancies in its mining area of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Out of 211 vacancies, 167 vacancies are for the post of mining sirdar in T&S grade C and 44 vacancies are for surveyor in T&S grade B.

WCL recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on October 11.

WCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of WCL at www.westerncoal.in

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link Online Application for the post of Mining Sirdar in T&S grade C and Surveyor (Mining) in T&S grade B

Click on New Registration

Register yourself

Log in using the username and password

Upload all the relevant documents

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

