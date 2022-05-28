Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 posts on rrc-wr.com

Western Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RRC WR on rrc-wr.com. The registration process will open on May 28 and will close on June 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3612 posts in the organization.

The candidature of the Applicants will be considered only on the basis of the information filled in the ONLINE application. Document Verification will be held in the concerned Divisions & Workshops. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation degree or should be class 10 pass in 10+2 system with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognised Board. The Applicants failed in ITI should not apply. The applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC WR.

