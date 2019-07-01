Entrance test for admission into 9 DU courses to begin next week

The entrance tests for admission into nine undergraduate programmes in Delhi University, which are mostly professional in nature, are scheduled to begin next week.

These courses are BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BTech (Information Technolofy and Mathematical Innovations, BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, BSc in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communications and a five-year Integrated Programme in Journalism.

According to the varsity, the over 81,000 candidates who have applied for these courses can download their admit cards for the tests – to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — from the university website.

University officials said the maximum number of applications among these nine were for three courses — Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics and Bachelor of Management Studies. A common entrance test for these three courses, for which 28,842 candidates have applied, is scheduled for July 6.

The university received the second highest number of applications from among these nine courses for BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations. A total of 12,760 candidates are vying for the 44 seats in the Cluster Innovation Centre.

However, only 8,303 candidates have applied for the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Journalism offered by the Delhi School of Journalism, which has 120 seats for those wishing to pursue journalism in Hindi and English. Last year, 12,000 candidates had applied for the course.

“Students applying for Hindi journalism are from outside Delhi, and most of the times, they are not aware of the deadlines. I received so many calls from students who wanted to apply after the last date but I had to tell them to apply next year. I can’t think of any other reason behind this drop in the number of applications,” said Manasvini Yogi, OSD of Delhi School of Journalism. Only 851 applicants this year applied for the Hindi FYIPJ course as against the 7,452 for the English course.

The courses Bachelor of Elementary Education and BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences received only 10,957 and 10,849 applications respectively.

While candidates applying for BA(H)BE/BMS/BBA(FIA), BTech(IT&MI), BA(HSS), B.El.Ed., BSc(PE,HE&S), BA(H)MMC and FYIPJ are required to appear for a written entrance test, those aiming for BSc (PE, HE&S) are also required to appear for trials to be considered for admission.

The written test will have multiple-choice type questions with four marks for each correct answer and minus 1 mark for each wrong answer.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 07:19 IST