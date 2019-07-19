EPFO Admit Card for Assistants prelims exam 2019 released, direct link to download

education

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday released the admit card for the preliminary examination to recruit Assistants. EPFO will conduct preliminary exam 2019 for the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer) on July 30 and July 31.

Candidates who have applied for EPFO assistant preliminary examination 2019 can download their admit cards from the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download. The candidate is required to use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter.

They should affix recent recognisable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with (i) Call Letter (ii) Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in clause (u) below and also specified in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

Read the details and instructions given on the admit card properly. EPFO plans to fill 280 vacancies through this recruitment process. Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible for the main exam.

