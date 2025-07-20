By Sujit Nath 9 children of Onge tribe clear class 10 exam, take admission in class 11 in Andaman

Port Blair, Nine children of Onge tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group , in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have cleared the CBSE class 10 board examination and have taken admission in Class 11, an official said.

The nine Onge students, including five girls and four boys, have been admitted to Class 11 in the Arts stream at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, R K Pur at Dugong Creek in Little Andaman.

"We are happy to announce that they cleared their CBSE 10th Board Examination held recently. This is the first time Onge students have reached this educational milestone. Their admissions were formalised and their classes commenced on July 15, 2025," said Prakash Tirkey, school teacher at Dugong Creek.

He said, "Onge students are very bright and hardworking. They are willing to pursue higher education, and they would like to participate in mainstream society. They are also urging for good job opportunities."

The nine students are Alagae, Kokoi, Mukesh, Palith, Sonia, Bolling, Gitae, Otikalai and Suma.

Excited over his educational journey, Alagae said, "I would like to become a forest officer to protect my forest and land and prevent encroachment activities. Forest is everything to us, and it is our duty to protect it from exploitation by outsiders."

Another girl student Otikalae expressed her desire to become a school teacher to promote and motivate her community in higher education, while Mukesh's dream is to become a Tribal welfare officer.

Andaman and Nicobar Tribal Welfare department Secretary, Satyendra Singh Dursawat, said, "This remarkable achievement of nine Onge students from Dugong Creek reflects the extraordinary resilience and potential of the PVTG community. This historic milestone was made possible through the visionary guidance and leadership of our Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency , Admiral D K Joshi and our chief secretary."

A special classroom for them was built after consultation with officials of Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti and the Principal of PM SHRI GSS R K Pur.

To ensure a smooth transition, the AAJVS and Education department have made comprehensive arrangements, including dedicated hostels for boys and girls near the school. The AAJVS has also provided essential items such as stationery, clothing, ration items, and other school materials.

"We are providing round-the-clock support, continuous care and guidance to them. The faculty and staff at PM SHRI GSS R K Pur school is working closely with the Onge students to facilitate their adjustment from their native environment in Dugong Creek to the formal education system. The students have shown enthusiasm and curiosity as they embrace new experiences outside their traditional habitat," an official said.

The Onge tribes are confined to Dugong Creek near But Bay and not considered as 'un-contacted' like Sentinelese who live in North Sentinel Island. Onges are semi-nomadic and used to be fully dependent on hunting and gathering for food, but now the local administration provides them with ration and clothes. Though they are not accustomed to clothes but they have now developed a liking towards covering their body.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.