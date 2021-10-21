Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AIAPGET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard
exam results

AIAPGET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

AIAPGET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result from the direct link given below. 
AIAPGET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared AIAPGET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on September 18, 2021 in two shifts. A total of 26,146 candidates appeared for the examination this year. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Direct link to check result 

AIAPGET Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on AIAPGET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained.

RELATED STORIES

A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) will be arrived based on the Score secured against Total Score. Students having same Score shall be listed in a chronological order as per their date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA AIAPGET. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiapget nta aiapget exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared on ibps.in, here’s direct link to check  

 CUCET 2021 results declared at cucet.nta.nic.in, direct link for score card

Kerala KTET May 2021 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP