AIAPGET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

AIAPGET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result from the direct link given below. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared AIAPGET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on September 18, 2021 in two shifts. A total of 26,146 candidates appeared for the examination this year. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Direct link to check result 

AIAPGET Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on AIAPGET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained.

A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) will be arrived based on the Score secured against Total Score. Students having same Score shall be listed in a chronological order as per their date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA AIAPGET. 

Topics
aiapget nta aiapget exam result + 1 more
