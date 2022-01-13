AIAPGET Result 2021: Revised score card released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the revised score card for AIAPGET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the score card through the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in. The result was declared on October 21, 2021.

The official notice reads, “As per the request received from the Ministry of Ayush vide letter dated 13 December 2021 D.O.No. L. 14030/66/2021 EP-1 and the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala in W.P. (C) No.26541/2021 the Answer Key for Question ID- 745 and 752 of Ayurveda are being revised. The candidates who had appeared for Ayurveda Exam on 18.09.2021 (First Shift) are hereby informed to download their revised Score Card.”

<strong>Direct link to download score card&nbsp;</strong>

AIAPGET Result 2021: How to download score card

Candidates can download the score card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Click on AIAPGET score card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AIAPGET-2021 was held on September 18, 2021. Candidates can for more related details through the official site of AIAPGET.