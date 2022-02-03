AIBE 16 Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result

All India Bar Examination, AIBE 16 Result 2021 has been declared on February 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

The written examination was conducted on October 31, 2021 and the answer key was released on November 5, 2021. The objection window was opened for candidates to raise objections till November 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

AIBE 16 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 16 Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court. Candidates can check the official site of AIBE for more related details.