AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in
- AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.
Online seat allocation and an open seat allocation round will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest results updates, direct links and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 11:07 AM
INICET Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 11:03 AM
AIIMS INI CET January Result: Where to check
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 11:00 AM
AIIMS INICET Result 2023: Date and Time
AIIMS INICET Result 2023 date is likely today, November 11, 2023. The Time of result has not been shared by the Institute.