close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in
Live

AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Nov 11, 2023 11:07 AM IST
OPEN APP

AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: AIIMS INICET results, direct link, merit list at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: AIIMS INICET results, direct link, merit list at aiimsexams.ac.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.

Online seat allocation and an open seat allocation round will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest results updates, direct links and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 11, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    INICET Result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Nov 11, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    AIIMS INI CET January Result: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • Nov 11, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    AIIMS INICET Result 2023: Date and Time

    AIIMS INICET Result 2023 date is likely today, November 11, 2023. The Time of result has not been shared by the Institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims aiims delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out