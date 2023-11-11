AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: AIIMS INICET results, direct link, merit list at aiimsexams.ac.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.

Online seat allocation and an open seat allocation round will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest results updates, direct links and other details.