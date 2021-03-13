Home / Education / Exam Results / AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

AISSEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
AISSEE results 2021.(Screengrab )

AISSEE results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, March 13, announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the AISSEE entrance examination on February 7, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on March 5. Candidates were invited to challenge the answer key till March 6. Based on the objections received by the candidates, the agency released the final answer key on March 12, 2021.

Direct link to check AISSEE results 2021.

How to check AISSEE results 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AISSEE-2021 NTA Score"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AISSEE result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

