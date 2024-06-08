Edit Profile
Saturday, June 8, 2024
    Live

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, latest updates here

    June 8, 2024 2:40 PM IST
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET results to be released soon. Stay updated with the latest developments on the HT Education Portal
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 will be released soon
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 will be released soon

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET Results 2024) soon. Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET 2024 can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared....Read More

    The examination was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and May 18 to 23, 2024 for the Engineering stream at various exam centres across the state. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    The provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23, 2024, and the answer key for the Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and the engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 8, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Details on objection window for engineering stream

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The engineering stream objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    June 8, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Details on objection window for agriculture and pharmacy courses

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25, 2024.

    June 8, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Details on provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy stream

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The provisional answer key for the Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024.

    June 8, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Details on provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy stream

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23, 2024.

    June 8, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Website to check for result

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET 2024 can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared.

    June 8, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted for the Engineering stream

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The exam was conducted from May 18 to 23, 2024 for the Engineering stream

    June 8, 2024 2:09 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The examination was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream

    June 8, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Results expected soon

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Officials are expected to declare the results soon

