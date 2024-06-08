AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, latest updates here
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET Results 2024) soon. Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET 2024 can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared....Read More
The examination was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and May 18 to 23, 2024 for the Engineering stream at various exam centres across the state. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23, 2024, and the answer key for the Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and the engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates.
