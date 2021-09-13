Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

AP POLYCET Result 2021 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

AP POLYCET Result 2021: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh is expected to release Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result 2021 soon on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 03:34 PM IST
AP POLYCET Result 2021: Candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET-2021 can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.(polycetap.nic.in)

AP POLYCET Result 2021: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh is expected to release Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result 2021 soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET-2021 can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET-2021 was held on September 1, 2021.

POLYCET is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in to all diploma courses in engineering / non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics / institutions running as 2nd shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh state for the academic year 2021 - 2022.

How to check AP POLYCET result-2021:

Visit the official website of SBTET at polycetap.nic.in

Click on "POLYCET Result-2021" link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
ap polycet andhra pradesh
