Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP POLYCET Result 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to check
exam results

AP POLYCET Result 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to check

AP POLYCET Result 2021 likely to release today, September 11, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:42 AM IST
AP POLYCET Result 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will likely release AP POLYCER Result 2021 on September 11, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in. AP POLYCET examination was conducted on September 1, 2021.

As per the official brochure, the result will be declared today. The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed the examination shall be 25 percent i.e., 30 marks out of 120. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

AP POLYCET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on AP POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of a tie in rank at entrance test, the marks of the following subjects at Entrance Test in the same order shall be considered for resolving the tie. i) Mathematics ii) Physics iii) Date of Birth. The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap polycet exam result education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main result 2021: Know how to download NTA marksheet from Digilocker

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Know how to check NTA score at nta.ac.in

PSSSB results declared for technical assistant exam 2021 on sssb.punjab.gov.in

JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP