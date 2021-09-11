AP POLYCET Result 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to check

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will likely release AP POLYCER Result 2021 on September 11, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in. AP POLYCET examination was conducted on September 1, 2021.

As per the official brochure, the result will be declared today. The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed the examination shall be 25 percent i.e., 30 marks out of 120. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AP POLYCET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.

Click on AP POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of a tie in rank at entrance test, the marks of the following subjects at Entrance Test in the same order shall be considered for resolving the tie. i) Mathematics ii) Physics iii) Date of Birth. The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses.