APSC assistant engineer (electrical) exam final results declared at apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) interview on the official website.
APSC Recruitment: The Commission has released a list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical).(apsc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:40 PM IST
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) interview on the official website. The Commission has released a list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Candidates can visit the APSC website www.apsc.nic.in and check the list.

The interview was held for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under the Public Works (Building and NH) department. The Commission had conducted the interview in collaboration with Experts deputed by the Government of Assam on February 03 and February 04, 2022.

How to check Asst. Engineer (Electrical) Results

• Visit the Commission website at www.apsc.nic.in

• Click on the link - ‘Final result of the recruitment to the post of Ass. Engineer (Electrical), Public Works (Building and NH) department’

• The results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the results and take a print out for future reference

The Commission has selected 19 candidates for the Assistant Engineer (electrical) posts, of which 7 candidates are female and the remaining 12 candidates are males. Candidates have been recommended by the APSC in the order of merit.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the APSC website www.apsc.nic.in for more exam-related updates.

