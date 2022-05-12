Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has declared Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination and other exams can check their result through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have appeared for 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable etc. in F & ES can check the results on the official website. To check the result by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Click on result link portal available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of 154 posts of Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion has been withheld due to a court case. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SLPRB.