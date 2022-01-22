Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 declared, check result here

State level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has declared Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The written test was conducted on November 21, 2022.

Candidates who will qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the PST and PET. The PST and PET will be conducted on January 27, 2022 at 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquater, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19. Candidates will have to bring in their admit card of written test along with original and photocopies of documents to appear in the PST and PET.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Assam Police on slprbassam.in.

Click on result portal available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.