Kolkata, In alignment with the state education policy, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced that admit cards for the upcoming semester exams being held for the first time for Plus-II level students will be issued online. Bengal to conduct first-ever semester exams for Class 12, admit cards to be issued online

In a statement, the council said, "Those who have passed Class 11 will appear for their semester-III exams in September. This is the first time the council is going to hold the semester exams."

The exams, to be held between September 8 and 22, will be conducted entirely on OMR sheets.

"Admit cards for semester III exams will be issued online. The head of the institution concerned can download and print the admit card for students by visiting the council's portal using their login ID and password," the notice signed by council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

During the 1.15 hour exam, candidates won't be allowed to go to the washroom.

In view of the rainy season, question papers and OMR sheets storehouse will be located at a place having no past instances of waterlogging.

In case of any emergency or untoward situation, the exam centre will be changed, he added.

As the entire third-semester exam is MCQ-based, to ensure that no two candidates sitting side by side receive the same paper, multiple question sets will be distributed, similar to competitive exams like NEET-UG or JEE.

In mid-April, the WBCHSE issued a notice announcing the adoption of the semester system for classes 11 and 12 in all state-run and state-aided schools.

While the third-semester exams will be held between September 8-22 this year, the fourth-semester exam will be held from February 12-27 next year.

Under the new system, the higher secondary or 10 2 course now comprises four parts — semester 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Class 11 has been redesigned as semester 1 and 2, while class 12 has been restructured as semester 3 and 4, the notice said.

