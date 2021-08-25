Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021 declared bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, direct link to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has declared Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021. The result of the Combined Entrance Test for B.Ed (CET -B.Ed) is available on the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The Bihar B.Ed CET examination was conducted on August 13, 2021 at various centres across the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

• Click on Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration will begin on September 1 and will end on September 12, 2021. The details can be checked through the official website of LNMU.

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance exam conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates qualifying in this exam would be able to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes.

