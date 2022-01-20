Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check result

Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check result
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 on January 20, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education Special exam can check the result through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, also known as Bihar DElEd is an examination organized by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The duration of the examination is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam is conducted through offline mode in OMR sheet and the duration of the result for admission is for 2 years. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB. 

Topics
bseb result bseb exam result.
