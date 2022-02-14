Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic exam results declared, here’s how to check
exam results

BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic exam results declared, here’s how to check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website.
Candidates can visit the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the results.(Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website. Candidates can visit the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the results.

The Commission had conducted the examination for recruiting candidates to 6 posts of Assistant Professor for Arabic subject in various universities across the Bihar state. However, 5 candidates have been successfully selected after the interview round.

The Commission had conducted the interview round on January 12 and January 13, 2022.

How to check BPSC Asst. Professor, Arabic results

• Visit the official BPSC website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

• Click on the link ‘Results for the post of Asst. Professor, Arabic in various Universities of Bihar’

• A new page will appear

• The Asst. Professor, Arabic results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results and take a print out for future need. 

Note: Candidates are requested to keep checking the BPSC website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in for updates.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP