BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic exam results declared, here’s how to check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website. Candidates can visit the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the results.

The Commission had conducted the examination for recruiting candidates to 6 posts of Assistant Professor for Arabic subject in various universities across the Bihar state. However, 5 candidates have been successfully selected after the interview round.

The Commission had conducted the interview round on January 12 and January 13, 2022.

How to check BPSC Asst. Professor, Arabic results

• Visit the official BPSC website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

• Click on the link ‘Results for the post of Asst. Professor, Arabic in various Universities of Bihar’

• A new page will appear

• The Asst. Professor, Arabic results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results and take a print out for future need.

Note: Candidates are requested to keep checking the BPSC website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in for updates.