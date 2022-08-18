BPSC lecturer results for civil engineering, computer science engineering out

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the posts of Lecturer (Civil Engg.) and Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.). Candidates can now download their results from the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 8119 candidates have been declared eligible for the posts.

5288 candidates have been declared qualified for the post of Lecturer (Civil Engg.) post and 2831 candidates have been declared qualified for the post of Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.).

A list of provisionally eligible candidates and ineligible candidates along with the reason or ineligibility has also been published for both the posts by the commission.

For the post of Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.), 32 candidates have been declared provisionally eligible while 1134 candidates have been declared ineligible.

For the post of Lecturer (Civil Engg.), 35 candidates have been declared provisionally eligible while 1008 candidates have been declared ineligible.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for Lecturer (Civil Engg.) and (Computer Science & Engg.) posts

The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Direct link for the post of Lecturer (Civil Engg.). Click here.

Direct link for the post of Lecturer (Computer Science and Engg.). Click here.