BPSC project manager prelims results out, here’s how to check and direct link

BPSC project manager prelims results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results and a list of cut-off marks for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Examination on the official website. Candidates can visit the BPSC website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and check the results.

How to check Project Manager (Preliminary) Examination Result

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the results:

1. Visit https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Results: Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’ link

3. A <strong>PDF Docum</strong>ent will Open

4. A Roll number-wise list will be displayed

Candidates are requested to download the document and take a print out for future reference.

According to the notice, the competitive examination was held on August 03, 2021, in 45 examination centres across 4 districts in the state. A total of 11595 candidates appeared for the examination, of which roll numbers of 969 successful candidates have been released by the Commission.

These candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The Commission will release the mark sheets of the preliminary examination shortly. Candidates can visit the website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ to login and download their marksheets.

BPSC also released the category-wise cut off marks for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Examination. Candidates can open the Project Manager (Preliminary) Examination result document and view the list.

The Commission will notify candidates regarding the main examination soon. The Project Manager (Main) Examination will be a written test. Shortlisted candidates are advised to fill online application forms for the main written examination.

“After reviewing the submitted applications, the Commission is free to take appropriate decision regarding candidature,” the notice read. Candidates are advised to keep checking the BPSC website for exam-related information.